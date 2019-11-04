Special Election - November 05, 2019
Last Updated: Monday, November 04, 2019; 6:53 PM
0 of 9 Precincts Reported (0.00%)
Total Registration:13259
|Turnout
|Percentage
|Vote by Mail Reporting Ballots Cast
|0
|0.00 %
|Election Day Reporting Ballots Cast
|0
|0.00 %
|Total Ballots Cast
|0
|0.00 %
0 of 3 Precincts Reported(0.00% )
Vote for One (1) Only
|Contest
|Votes
|Percentage
|NP - Catherine Kuo
|0
|0.00 %
|NP - Malcolm Norrington
|0
|0.00 %
0 of 6 Precincts Reported(0.00% )
Needs majority Yes votes to pass
Vote for One (1) Only
|Contest
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|0
|0.00 %
|No
|0
|0.00 %
0 of 6 Precincts Reported(0.00% )
Needs majority Yes votes to pass
Vote for One (1) Only
|Contest
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|0
|0.00 %
|No
|0
|0.00 %